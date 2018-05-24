Concealed carry class teaches gun responsibility

COLUMBIA - With shootings and gun control in the news, one concealed carry class taught some mid-Missourians about gun safety.

The event was put on by the locally-based Defense and Survival Academy. The goal of the class is to educate people on the legal responsibilities of gun ownership, gun safety and target practice.

In addition to learning the basics of owning a gun, the owner of Defense and Survival Academy David Swindell went over the proper way to hold a gun as well as methods for concealment. He also shared personal stories related to his experience as a holder of a concealed carry permit.

Despite being the owner of a gun, Swindell said at the end of the day the goal is to not use it.

"Our whole principal is to avoid the situation or to deescalate the situation," said Swindell. "Not to be a modern day cowboy."

The Defense and Survival Academy also hosts events on survival and self-defense tactics.