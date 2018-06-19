Concealed-Carry Holdups in Some Mo. Counties

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Some of the state's smallest counties aren't prepared to issue concealed-carry permits even though a law giving them that responsibility took effect last week.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the holdup is occurring in small third-class counties. Bollinger County Sheriff Darin Shell says small counties like his are waiting to receive grant money from the Missouri Sheriff's Association to purchase software that allows them to issue the permits.

County sheriffs already had the responsibility of receiving concealed-carry applications, reviewing applicants' backgrounds and issuing paper permits. They'll now issue the permits, too.

Under the old law, recipients took the paper permits to a local licensing office overseen by the Department of Revenue to receive a photo ID card noting their concealed-carry status.