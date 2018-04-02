Concealed Weapons

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -It is time for thousands of Missouri citizens to renew their permits to carry concealed weapons. While many people carry concealed weapons, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the controversial concealed-carry law has had little affect on crime rates. Police say the law has neither reduced nor increased crime overall. People don't seem to be shooting others, or themselves, by accident in any greater numbers. More than 3,000 concealed-carry permits have been issued by the St. Louis County Police Department in about two years. The department says it has no record of ever responding to a single call that someone had carried a gun into one of the many restricted locations.