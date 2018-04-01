Concern in California

Why didn't the school kid cross the road?

"Because if they crash they won't be able to come to school and if they won't be able to come to school they'll be injured. So we need a crossing guard just in case," said Katie Imhoff, a 3rd grader at California elementary school.

California elementary and middle school are located less than 5 blocks from the intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 87. Jeff Adams, along with a group of teachers and community members, wants a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation program called "Safe Routes for Schools."

"The biggest problem is getting kids to walk and bike to school. And it's perfect for this grant because that's what this grant's goal is," said Jeff Adams, California vice principal.

"The background of the safe routes to school is to encourage and enhance children's ability to get to school safely by walking and bicycling," said Scott Turner of MODOT.

California hopes to use money from the grant to help pay for new lights, new sidewalks, and a crossing guard at the busy intersection of highways 50 and 87. But that's only one part of their solution.

"There's two grants one is the infrastructure grant for side walks and crosswalks and then a non-infrastructure grant for education which would be bicycle training, helmet training. You know, walking on the sidewalk, taking the safest route to walk on the sidewalk, using the crosswalk and things like that," said Jeff Adams.

And for at least one student at California, safety is more than a concern, it's a dream.

"My dream for my community is to have a crossing guard, I want a crossing guard because if a person can't see the light they can look straight ahead, said Imhoff.

The infrastructure grant for things like crossing guards and sidewalks would provide the California elementary and middle school with $500,000. The non-infrastructure grant would fund $25,000 for safety education.

