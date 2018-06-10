Concerned Student 1950 protests MU's Working Group Monday

2 years 3 months 3 days ago Monday, March 07 2016 Mar 7, 2016 Monday, March 07, 2016 3:30:00 PM CST March 07, 2016 in News
By: Jake Schnierow, KOMU 8 Reporter and Kylie Callura, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

COLUMBIA - Concerned Student 1950 is still not satisfied with the University of Missouri's administration and said The Working Group is not doing its job. Concerned Student staged a rally on campus Monday. 

The Working Group is a joint effort between the Vice Chancellor of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and student leaders campuswide. It aims to address the relationship issues between administration and students.

Concerned Student 1950 gathered outside the Black Cultural Center and marched along with Hollywood director Spike Lee to various areas on the MU campus, protesting that The Working Group is failing them.

"We will not work with this administration anymore," members of Concerned Student said. 

The protesters marched through Speaker's Circle, expressing their concerns with the Working Group. Protesters entered Jesse Hall, knocking on the locked door to the office of Interim Chancellor Hank Foley. Assistants inside would not open it. 

Lee followed the group during the march with a camera crew and filmed the protests on his phone.

Before the protest group's campus rally, former hunger striker Jonathan Butler clarified on Twitter he is no longer associated with Concerned Student 1950.

Butler declared he was going on a hunger strike in early November to force the resignation of former UM system president Tim Wolfe. He later gained support from the football team, which drew national attention after joining the strike.

Butler sent out a string of tweets Monday morning addressing the protest group and the campus rally. 







Monday afternoon, MU's Interim Vice Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Chuck Henson released a video statement responding to Concerned Student 1950's protest against The Working Group. 

"The Working Group is working and the protest that happened on our campus today was unfair and might leave a wrong impression about the amount of progress we have made and the climate on our campus today," Henson said.

Henson goes on to say that the group has met three times since he took on the job of Interim Vice Chancellor of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity on Nov. 10. 

"We are moving forward and the point of The Working Group is to move forward together. That's why the working group is composed of student leaders from student groups all across this campus: to engage in a respectful way and have serious conversation about what we are doing to move forward," Henson said. 

He urges everyone involved with The Working Group to come with an attitude of patientce and extend grace to the proces and to each other. 

"We're dealing with issues that took more than one hundred years to develop here and are certainly going to take more than one hundred days and three meetings to address," Henson adds.

Henson said he has every intention of continuing to build relationships to get work done. 

"It's going to take elbow grease and work over the long haul for us to make the progress we are going to make," he said.

Henson finished by saying, "I am excited to meet with everyone who wants to come to a respectful conversation and help with the solution. The working group is working and we are moving forward."

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the statement from MU's Interim Chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Chuck Henson.] 

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
49 minutes ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°
2am 77°