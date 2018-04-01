Concerns Raised About Missouri River Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri congressman is raising concern about potential flooding along the Missouri River.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers already is releasing historic amounts of water from upstream dams. The releases have caused flooding in Montana and the Dakotas.



Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says he is concerned the flooding could spread to Missouri communities.



Luetkemeyer represents the 9th Congressional District, which covers northeastern and parts of central Missouri.



He says estimates by the Corps indicate that anywhere from 11 to 62 levees in Missouri could be topped by water in the coming weeks. Luetkemeyer says the high water could potentially affect every farmer, business and community along the Missouri River.