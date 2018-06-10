Concrete Barriers Come Down at Arch

The concrete barriers are no longer needed, because work is completed on the first phase of bollards that will surround the street-side of the Arch perimeter. Those waist-high posts are three feet apart, allowing easier pedestrian flow, while still protecting the Arch from truck bombs. Officials are counting on the the steep hill facing the Mississippi River as a deterrent to threats that might come from the water. The $2 million project, financed with federal money, is expected to be complete by June 15th.