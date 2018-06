Concussion Lands McDonald on Injured Reserve

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues forward Andy McDonald has a concussion and has been placed on injured reserve. McDonald was hurt at the end of the second period of a 3-2 loss Thursday night at Dallas. He was bumped from behind by teammate Nikita Nikitin and then hit in the head by the Stars' Vernon Fiddler.

McDonald missed 24 games with a concussion last season after a hit Dec. 4 in Edmonton.