Condo Developers Sued
The suit alleges Clearwater Condominiums, and three others, are not doing enough to be accessible to people with disabilities. The Equal Housing Opportunity Council says public use areas, doors and ground floor units in the developments do not meet standards set by the Fair Housing and Americans with Disabilities Acts.
One of the named defendants, Jeffrey Tillman, the president of the company that developed the four condominiums, gave a statement after he learned of the suit:
"We have just been informed that complaints have been filed against us and we have not seen them at this time. We take any allegations seriously and we intend to fully review the claims and after the review we will file a formal statement."
The lawsuit resulted from a study earlier this year that found 40 new condominium developments in the Lake area did not fully comply with the Fair Housing Act. The EHOC also filed 17 formal complaints against other developments with HUD and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.
EHOC filed fair housing complaints against the following 17 developments:
Emerald Bay
Monarch Cove
Summer Hill
Reflections
Highland Shores
Old Kinderhook
Mimosa Beach
Lighthouse Pointe
Sportsman's Harbor
Vision Condominiums
Plaza Garden on the Lake/ Royale Palms
Palisades
Bristol Bay
Cedar Green
Fountain View
Stoneledge
Mystic Bay
