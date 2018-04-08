Condo Developers Sued

The suit alleges Clearwater Condominiums, and three others, are not doing enough to be accessible to people with disabilities. The Equal Housing Opportunity Council says public use areas, doors and ground floor units in the developments do not meet standards set by the Fair Housing and Americans with Disabilities Acts.

One of the named defendants, Jeffrey Tillman, the president of the company that developed the four condominiums, gave a statement after he learned of the suit:

"We have just been informed that complaints have been filed against us and we have not seen them at this time. We take any allegations seriously and we intend to fully review the claims and after the review we will file a formal statement."

The lawsuit resulted from a study earlier this year that found 40 new condominium developments in the Lake area did not fully comply with the Fair Housing Act. The EHOC also filed 17 formal complaints against other developments with HUD and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

EHOC filed fair housing complaints against the following 17 developments:

Emerald Bay

Monarch Cove

Summer Hill

Reflections

Highland Shores

Old Kinderhook

Mimosa Beach

Lighthouse Pointe

Sportsman's Harbor

Vision Condominiums

Plaza Garden on the Lake/ Royale Palms

Palisades

Bristol Bay

Cedar Green

Fountain View

Stoneledge

Mystic Bay