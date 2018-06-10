Confederate monument in Kansas City sprayed with graffiti

Courtesy of KSHB

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Confederate memorial in Kansas City was vandalized with graffiti overnight.

Local media show someone spray painted in red what appears to be a hammer and sickle and various letters on the "Loyal Women of the Old South" monument along one of the city's main streets.

The memorial was erected in 1934 to recognize women who supported the Confederacy. It was a gift from the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The Kansas City parks department is reviewing a request it received recently to remove the monument.

A No Place For Hate rally and march is scheduled Sunday in Kansas City, with the march ending at the Confederate memorial. The group organizing the event plans to pass out petitions to remove the memorial and rename the J.C. Nichols Fountain.