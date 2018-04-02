Conference calls for missionary outreach to Muslims

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of young Christians considering careers as missionaries were challenged to share their faith with Muslims.

Evelyne Reisacher, a professor of Islamic Studies at Fuller Theological Seminary, told 16,000 participants in this week's Urbana 15 mission conference that she has seen the joy that Muslims experience when they become Christians.

Reisacher said hundreds of thousands of Muslims have felt that joy. But she said, "We need a million more Christians who share their faith, so that every Muslim will hear the gospel one time in their life."

Hundreds of missionary agencies had exhibits at the five-day conference, which concludes New Year's Eve.

Urbana mission conferences are conducted once every three years by the campus ministry InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.