Confident Richardson Awaits NFL After Mizzou

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, March 10 2013 Mar 10, 2013 Sunday, March 10, 2013 6:04:00 PM CDT March 10, 2013 in Tiger Talk
By: Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Former Missouri defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has lost none of the outsized confidence that marked his brief tenure with the Tigers.

Richardson is prepared for the upcoming NFL draft - even to be selected No. 1 overall, a slot held by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Richardson, a junior college transfer from St. Louis, told the newspaper he spent his two seasons at Mizzou "getting my mind right." He was suspended for the Nov. 17 home finale, but didn't explain why to reporters.

Richardson, receiver T.J. Moe and 10 other former Missouri players worked out for pro scouts Thursday at the school's indoor practice facility.

 

