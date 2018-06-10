Confident Royals Finishing With Late-Season Kick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Royals are quietly making a statement in late September.

When's the last time they could say that?

After wrapping up a 6-2 home stand Wednesday night, the Royals head out for a season-ending six-game trip that begins Friday night with three games against the Chicago White Sox. Then comes three games against the Minnesota Twins before the long offseason.

This year, the offseason won't be quite so tough to bear.

A young and talented roster has come together to win eight of its last 10, players are hitting up and down the lineup and even the pitching has been vastly improved.

It's all enough to give manager Ned Yost reason to be optimistic as the season winds down.