Confrontation involving off-duty officer leads to shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a confrontation between an off-duty officer and a St. Louis bar patron has led to a shooting that apparently injured them both.

Police say the officer was hit in the wrist and arm around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Four officers were in the bar at the time of the shooting. Police say that after the officer was hit, another officer returned fire, striking another man in the legs and shoulder.

Frank Demanuele Jr. told KTVI -TV that the wounded bar patron is his 22-year-old son. He says his son and the officer got into an altercation over spilled drinks. Demanuele says his son is hospitalized but that he's not allowed to see him.

The shooting remains under investigation.