Confusion at MU Graduate School

For one graduate school hopeful, going to school here is anything but average.

"To study journalism in United States, is my dream," explained Hirotsugu Mizuno. He applied to the graduate journalism program in August and received good news on September 27, saying he was accepted.

But the next day Mizuno and 232 other applicants were told their acceptance to graduate school was withdrawn and applications were still being reviewed.

"On that day, we're not completely sure what happened," said graduate admissions director Terrence Grus. "It was either a computer error or a user error, and we're still trying to figure that out. But the data set we got was wrong."

Mizuno and the others students received an e-mail the next day to clarify and apologize. But he is still not satisfied.

"It's nothing important to be apologized to," Mizuno said. "So I want them to do something to be accepted to the J-school."

Despite the error, Mizuno and the other students will have to wait until their letters come in the mail.

The graduate school says they now double check all data before they send e-mails to students so a mistake like this won't happen again.