Congress May Cut Farm Subsidies

At least two mid-Missouri farmers are worried about the federal goverment down on the farm.

New Franklin farmer Ron Anderson depends on government subsidies to turn a profit, subsidies that might not be included in a new, proposed farm plan. His 400 acres for growing corn and soybeans might shift instead to cattle.

"What you're going to have is a lot of people shifting from row crops to livestock," he says.

Anderson says the real problem is the market for crops.

"If the market price was equivalent to cost of production plus a profit, then there's no need for subsidies. And we don't want to make our profit off of subsidies. We want to make it off of the market."

Other mid-Missouri farmers think subsidies are vital.

"As a farmer, of course I'm concerned about our ability to be able to still stay in the business, producing corn and soybeans," says John Kleiboeker of the Missouri Soybean Association.

"And so, with some of the plans that are being talked about, problems of reducing federal support to our farmers I'm a bit concerned."

There are concerns about international competition, too.

"A lot of our corn and soybeans that I produce is exported," said

"We don't want funds cut, unless other countries cut theirs as well," complains

Congress will make the final decision by 2007, which could put these farmers out of work, or in a different field.

If other countries in the World Trade Organization make farm cuts, the U.S. will cut farm supports by 60%.