Congress Orders Study on River

But before the study takes place, engineers want to know what you have to say about the river's management.

The Army Corps of Engineers will conduct the five-year study, costing about25-million dollars and look at many aspects of the river including flood control, water supply, navigation, water quality, irrigation,recreation, hydro power, fish and wildlife.

The study comes soon after a 35 million dollar study, taking 15 years, ending in 2004. Many opponents said this new study is a waste of millions of dollars because it's too soon after the last study.

The Missouri River is vital to the state providing drinking water and low cost barge transportation.

The first stop to get suggestions is in Jefferson City at 5 p.m. on June 1st at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.