Congresswoman Hartzler addresses job growth and immigration

COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-MO, 4th District, visited Midwest Block and Brick in Columbia Thursday and addressed job growth, the Syrian refugee crisis, and national security.

Hartzler said more needs to be done to continue job growth increase in her district.

"The economy is starting to rebound, but it still has been a very slow recovery," Hartzler said. "What we are trying to do in Washington is to provide some certainty for these business owners so they feel confident moving forward."

Rep. Hartzler said she believes reducing costs for businesses is vital for growth.

Hartzler also voiced her concerns on the Syrian refugee crisis. She said she believes a stronger vetting process is necessary for refugees trying to enter the country.

"They do have to currently go through background checks, but they are not at the level where the director of the F.B.I. has indicated that he feels confident to certify that a person is not going to be a terrorist," Hartzler said. "You can check a database, but many of these individuals are coming from remote areas."

Hartzler will be in Columbia Thursday only to meet with constituents and other local businesses.