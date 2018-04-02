Congresswoman Hartzler meets with Columbia small businesses

COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler traveled to Mid-Missouri Monday to meet with small business owners.

Hartzler was at Moresource Incorporated Monday afternoon to talk about business issues with President Kat Cunningham.

They spoke about issues such as business growth, needs of the workforce, issues with federal policy and more.

"I was very encouraged to hear they're growing and hiring more people," Hartzler said. "I think Boone County is growing and it's very exciting and has a very strong economy here."

One concern raised to Hartzler had to do with a "sea of regulation" specifically about the Affordable Care Act which Cunningham said has not helped her business or clients.

Hartzler said she voted against the Affordable Care Act more than 40 times and is co-sponsoring a bill for quality health care that addresses some of those issues.

Cunningham said she was glad to get to speak with Hartzler and express her business needs.

"I think it's good that we're seeing our elected officials come in and do those grassroots visits and talking to employers about what the issues are," Cunningham said. "

Hartzler also visited the new superintendent for Columbia Public Schools to talk about his vision for the schools.