Congresswoman presents speech honoring MU's 175th anniversary

COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler presented MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin and Deputy Chancellor Mike Middleton with a copy of her one minute house floor speech honoring Mizzou's 175th anniversary at the Missouri Reynolds Alumni Center.

Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said they discussed many different things going on and how to better MU's campus.

"This means a lot. Our delegation in Washington, as well as the members of legislature here in Missouri, are vital to our future. This is a state university, this university is for the people of Missouri, so we never forget what we are here for," Loftin said.

Loftin said the university is vitally involved in federally-funded research and service to the federal government. He said that is where Congresswoman Hartzler comes in; she is able to help connect MU to Washington.