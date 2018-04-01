Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler breaks down "undo list"

COLUMBIA — U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., compiled stories of people in Missouri's 4th Congressional District and presented them in the form of an "Undo List" to President Donald Trump.

Hartzler represents 24 counties in west-central Missouri and Congress. The concerns mentioned in the Undo List within the west-central region included everything from health care to energy and financial services.

"We invited them to share their ideas for what needs to be done as far as repealing and undoing a lot of the rules and regulations that have been put on the families of Missouri and is harming them," Hartzler said.

Hartzler said the Undo List took four months to put together. The Undo List not only contains concerns of citizens but potential replacements and resolutions to some of the problems people face.

Hartzler said her meeting with Trump was very "brief" but she hopes he refers to some of the items on the the Undo List when it comes to creating laws and regulations.

"I hope that he will use this as a road map to undoing a lot of the onerous regulations that are hurting so many families across this country," she said.

The first issue mentioned in the Undo List is Obamacare. Many people wrote in that the premiums were extremely high under the health care option.

One resident from Cleveland, Missouri wrote: "I'm retired, my premiums have doubled in the last two years with Obamacare, two years ago I paid $305.00 dollars a month, last year it increased to $422.00 per month and now its going to increase this year to $576.00 per month!”

In regards to replacing health care, Hartzler said she and the people of the 4th District want to make health care more "accessible and more affordable." She said she wants to take the "best parts" of Obamacare, like coverage for pre-existing conditions and being covered until the age of 26, and "couple it with major reforms to drive down the cost."

In his first 100 days, Trump has emphasized the importance of new immigration policies. Recently, a travel ban sent Americans across the country into a frenzy. However, immigration is not something Hartzler included in the Undo List.

"I think there was just higher priorities that was impacting their family directly," Hartzler said.

Hartzler said even though immigration was not included on the list she thinks "the safety and security of Americans should be the number one priority of government and our leaders."

"I do think he could have rolled out his plan better," she said. "He should've taken into consideration the people who were already on the planes and people who had green cards."

Hartzler said she is going to be watching, working and holding others accountable as a member of Congress to try and advance the Undo List.

To see read the whole Undo List click here.