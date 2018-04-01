Conn. School Victims Shot Up Close, Multiple Times

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - A medical examiner says all the victims of the Connecticut school shooting were killed up close by multiple gunshot wounds.

Dr. H. Wayne Carver said at a news conference Saturday the deaths are classified as homicides. He says he believes "everybody was hit more than once."

Friday's massacre of 26 children and adults at the elementary school has elicited horror and soul-searching around the world.

Investigators are trying to learn more about 20-year-old gunman Adam Lanza. They've questioned his older brother, who's not believed to have been involved in the rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary in prosperous Newtown, 60 miles northeast of New York City.

Hundreds of people in the tight-knit community packed a church Friday in a vigil for the victims, including 20 children. Monsignor Robert Weiss says these were "just beautiful, beautiful children."