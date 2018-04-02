Connected Columbia Shootings

Police said bystanders told them people were arguing in the area before the two shots were fired. They found two 22 caliber casings in the street just across the way from downtown Optomist Park.

A related event occurred at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday when Police responded to a call on West Ash St. There, police found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot twice in the torso with a handgun. The girl is in stable condition at University Hospital.

Police found a suspect to the first shooting, Coty Galbreath, 17, of Columbia. He was charged with second degree assault and armed criminal action. However, police still have not named a suspect for the second shooting.