Conservation Officials Seek Help From Missouri Hunters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri conservation officials are asking bow hunters to help keep track of wildlife by participating in a survey.

The state Conservation Department will mail surveys to participating bow hunters next month.

They'll be asked to record how many deer, turkeys and furbearing animals they see and where, when and for how long they hunt.

Conservation officials say the survey has been conducted since 1983 and helps the agency manage wildlife and set hunting rules.

Missouri issued more than 190,000 bow hunting permits last year. About 7,000 of those hunters agreed to participate in the survey.