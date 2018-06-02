Conservation Tour Aims to Save Money

COLUMBIA - A water conservation tour shows how changing old faucets to new water efficient models can save up to 8,000 gallons of water per year. It is sponsored by American Standard. The tour also hopes to save two million more gallons of water than in 2010.

American Standard wants to reduce overall waste consumption to over 18 billion gallons of water through installing the new faucets.

Columbia residents can visit the Winnelson Company at Providence Road and Business Loop 70 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m today.