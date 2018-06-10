Construction around Truman's Office

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Visitors to the Truman Presidential Library in Independence will soon have greater access to the former president's final working office. Construction began yesterday on a 1.6 million dollar project to add a new gallery with interactive software to the office. Since 1974, visitors have been offered a glimpse of the 25-by-21-foot office by peering through a window in a museum courtyard. Harry S. Truman used the office almost daily from 1957, when the library was dedicated, to the mid-1960s, answering mail, writing articles and greeting school children. He also entertained presidents Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon Johnson in the office, as well as entertainers Jack Benny and Ginger Rogers.