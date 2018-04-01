Construction Begins For New Columbia School

BOONE COUNTY- The Columbia Public School Board and city officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the Northeast Elementary School Wednesday. The new elementary school is located on Battle Avenue in Columbia adjacent to Battle High School.

The school is projected to open in 2015 and help with congestion in other Columbia elementary schools. Although the boundary lines have not yet been drawn, officials expect the new school to ease over crowding in schools in the Northeast quadrant of the Columbia School District like Two Mile Prairie and Derby Ridge.

A name for the Northeast Elementary School has not been selected but the naming committee has narrowed down the options and plans to present a recommendation to the Columbia Public School Board in the near future. The school board will eventually vote on and decide the official name. The naming committee is set to meet again next week.

The total cost of the new school is $18.85 million including construction, land, labor, and miscellaneous costs. Construction alone is $13.5 million and the cost to purchase the land was $1.5 million. The remainder of the budget goes to the building.

Images of the inside of Northeast Elementary School are available now and feature the library, computer lab and hallways of the new school. (To view the mock-up images, click here: School_Images.pdf )



The budget for the new school was approved in 2010 and the site was purchased in 2011. Construction is expected to start immediately.