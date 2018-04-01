Construction Begins on College Avenue

COLUMBIA - A major change in the works starting Monday morning and the construction hopes to make life easier for drivers and cyclists.

City workers will start installing a median on College Avenue near Ash Street and Windsor Street this morning. When installed the median will eliminate left turns to and from College Avenue onto both Ash and Windsor streets. Traffic will not be able to enter Windsor from College Avenue at all, but will still be able to enter college from Windsor.

Workers expect to install a pedestrian safety island in the middle of College. The hope is to seperate bike riders from other traffic and reduce some of the conflicts between the two types of road users.

The city expects the project to cost between $9,000 and $10,000 and to be finished by Friday.