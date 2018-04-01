Construction Beings on Conley Road Connector

COLUMBIA - Construction began Monday on an extension that will connect Conley Road and East Boulevard near Business Loop 70. The project has been in the works since a transportation development district, or TDD, was created by Conley Road Shopping Center owners in 2005.

The project is intended to accomodate new commercial development that would replace an old Missouri Department of Transportation site. TKG Conley Road, the business group affiliated with developer Stan Kroenke, is in charge of the plans. The project is being funded by a half cent sales tax that applies to items sold in the Conley Road Shopping Center, including Walmart Supercenter, Hyvee, Lowe's and other stores.

The new extension will also help alleviate congestion at the intersection of I-70 and U.S. 63.

Because the extension will run through the northeast corner of the Columbia Country Club, nine holes of the club's golf course will be shut down.