Construction Closes St. Charles Road at Route Z

BOONE COUNTY - MoDot closed St. Charles Road at Route Z Monday afternoon. The road closed due to construction on a new roundabout near the new Battle High School.

Doug Holtmeyer, the project's superintendent said, "So we can go ahead and do the tie-in around the roundabout. We've got to keep traffic out of the way because we got some more fill that goes out on it, so we can go ahead and do our work."

MoDot said the work is designed to improve safety and accommodate an increase in traffic due to the new school.

Holtmeyer expects St. Charles Road to reopen sometime in late July or early August.