Construction Completed for the Fulton-Elton Hensley Memorial Airport

FULTON - Construction is finally completed for the Fulton-Elton Hensley Memorial Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration required the airport to make several changes including widening the taxi-way around the airplane hangers and extending the end of the runways to 200 ft. The price tag on the project was $200,000.

The FAA evaluates the airport once a year to make sure the airport is up to date on regulations. Before construction, the airport originally only had 150 feet of pavement past the runway, putting airplanes at risk of running off the edge of the runway.

City Engineer Grey Hayes said the airport needed to replace some slabs of the old concrete due to weather wear and extensive cracking. Hayes said the new concrete should last the airport for another 15 years.