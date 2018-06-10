Construction in downtown Columbia may cause delays

COLUMBIA - Construction at the corner of Seventh and Locust Streets started at 7 a.m. Wednesday. It may cause delays in downtown Columbia.

Lane shifts are needed down both Locust and Seventh Streets as construction continues on the Opus student housing development. Crews will also revamp the storm and sanitary sewer service.

Many Columbia residents have complained that the city's infrastructure, specifically the sewer system, can't handle another big development in the area. However, the construction started Wednesday despite those complaints.

Public Works officials said drivers should show caution in the area and avoid it if possible.

Construction on the sewer system is scheduled to last until October 17.