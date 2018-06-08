Construction in Downtown Concerns Businesses

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is conducting a beautification project around the intersection of Broadway and 8th Street. Construction has taken over a whole block of parking spots on Broadway. Some business owners are concerned that limited parking spots in downtown might affect their businesses.

Natasha Ygsi, a waitress at the Geisha restaurant, said parking in downtown is already limited. "With the construction, people don't want to come downtown because it's tight anyway," Ygsi said. "People don't want to drive down here, let alone park down here. It doesn't really prevent business, but it doesn't make it easy for new business to come in."

Tom Prenger is the superintendent of the construction company. He said the project is supposed to be completed at the end of fall, but he is not sure about the exact date.