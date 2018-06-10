Construction Near Rock Bridge High School to Start Monday

COLUMBIA - Construction will begin August 20 at the intersection of Providence Road and Southampton Drive.

The University of Missouri, City of Columbia, and MoDOT will add a turn lane to the intersection, install new traffic lights, and repaint the road lines. The turn lane will allow access to a new University Hospital clinic that will replace the Green Meadows location.

Columbia Public Works said it would try to do construction during the middle of the day to avoid morning and evening commuters, but to still expect delays. Road signs are already up on Providence advising of the construction.

For at least a portion of the construction, one lane on Southampton Drive will be closed. Columbia Building and Site manager Shane Creech said delays could affect Rock Bridge High School and students and faculty should prepare for delays. The construction should run through October 23.