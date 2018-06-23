Construction Near Stadium and Hwy 63 Helping, Not Hurting

COLUMBIA - The construction at the intersection of Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard started over a year ago, and business owners in the area said the construction is not hurting business.

Bob Colburn, manager of Furniture Factory Outlet, said the business has been in Columbia for the past 20 years. Colburn said FFO moved to its new location on Stadium in January 2013. He said ever since, business has actually gotten better.

"It's actually been very favorable to us," Colburn said. "It's allowed us to tell people that you know we have a lot of building going on out here, they can come out and see us."

He said the construction shows people there is something in the area to go check out and see what's new. He said he worried about the traffic in the area at first, but now that's not a problem.

"We were anticipating maybe some problems with parking, but we haven't encountered anything like that at all," Colburn said.

The development has already finished the Breaktime gas station, Cheerleaders Pub and Grill, The Domain and the furniture store. It will continue with building a Taco Bell, Zaxby's Chicken and Holiday Inn Express.

The manager at Cheerleader's Pub and Grill, located near FFO, said the restaurant is also doing well, with specials on game days filling the restaurant.

In a nearby subdivision, residents said their main concern is the traffic the new businesses will bring in.

"There was some concern in the neighborhood as to what the development would be and how it would affect traffic," said Rex Waid, the developer of Stratford Chase subdivision.

"The Domain apartment complex uses buses to bus the students to the university so I think that's helped decrease the traffic alot," he said.

Waid said in the long-run, the development will be good for the community.

"I think when it's all built out and occupied by the retail owners, I think it will be a real asset to the neighborhood," Waid said.