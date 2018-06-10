Construction Of Battle High Continues Despite Mud

COLUMBIA - Crews pushed through the muddy conditions Tuesday to stay on track with construction plans of Columbia's new high school. Some of the latest accomplishments on the site located off of St. Charles Road include interior and foundation footings, electrical and plumbing, footings and walls for the orchestra pit along with completing nearly half of the geothermal wells.

According to community relations coordinator for Columbia Public Schools, Michelle Baumstark, the work is right on target.

"Certainly weather will be a challenge as we get into the colder months, but we seem to be progressing as expected," Baumstark said.

Weather certainly is a challenge. After the snow and ice melted, conditions at the work site got wet and muddy. Mud covered workers head to toe Tuesday and was caked on trucks' wheels and other equipment. Workers said it doesn't make their jobs very easy.

"Your equipment, it just fosters more mud, especially with the weather coming in this weekend," facilities and construction services director Charlie Oestreich said.

Oestrich said prefab walls are now being delivered. Once they get set in place, progress will pick up quickly. That is as long as the weather cooperates.

"We certainly plan anytime you do a project like this there's a huge master plan that accounts for weather days and those types of issues at the site, but as far as I know, things are progressing as they should be," Baumstark said.