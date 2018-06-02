Construction On East Broadway Will Cause Major Delays Next Week

COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Works department will be shutting down a few lanes on East Broadway between William Street and Ann Street starting Monday, December 17th at 8 am. Both east bound lanes between the two streets will close so crews can replace deteriorating concrete. That means only one lane will be open for east and west bound Broadway. There will also be so some lane and turning restrictions.

Traffic cones and temporary lanes stripping will be used to mark temporary lanes. Traffic control signals will operate, but will be modified to restrict some turns:

No right turns will be allowed from north bound William Street onto East Bound Broadway

No left turns will be allowed from west bound Broadway onto south bound William Street.

The outside east bound lane of Broadway as you approach William Street will be restricted to right turn only onto south bound William Street.

Public Information Specialist, Steven Sapp, said people are urged to allow extra time for work travel and leave their houses earlier than usual. He also advises drivers to be patient throughout this process. Sapp said if will be best if travelers think of alternate routes.

The construction should be completed by Friday.