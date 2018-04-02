Construction on privacy wall will slow traffic on route 50

JEFFERSON CITY - A piece of retaining wall along Route 50 in Jefferson City will finally be replaced after being damaged in an accident nearly three months ago.

On Tuesday morning, crews will replace part of the concrete wall, located between the exits of Lafayette and Clark Lane.

Kyle Fischer, maintenance supervisor for MoDOT, says the construction will not alter traffic too badly, but it's important to look out for workers Tuesday morning.

"Slow down and watch out for us. Stay alert and don't be distracted while you're driving," he said.

The project will require a crane and multiple other service vehicles to replace the seven ton portion of the wall.

"We're going to have a lot of equipment out there to replace the panels, so there's going to be a lot of machinery and a lot of people on the ground while we're doing this kind of work," Fischer said.

Fischer said the unique design of the wall has been the reason it has taken so long to replace it.

"It's taken a while to have this piece made, because they have to specially make the concrete piece. It's a specific section. Every piece is a different size in this wall, so we had to have the exact measurements and drawings from when we built the wall," he said.

"We want to go home in the the evenings to our families, and we want everybody else to be safe too. Stay alert, pay attention to what's going on in front of you, and drive slow."