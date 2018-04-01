Construction Worker Dies on the Job

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A construction worker who fell to his death in St. Louis is identified today as 49-year-old Sidney Taylor of St. John. Taylor was on the sixth floor of the Syndicate Trust Building shortly before 7:00 pm yesterday when he fell through an opening and dropped to the second floor. He died shortly afterward at an area hospital. Another worker told police that Taylor removed his safety harness while they were cutting an opening in the concrete floor. Taylor stepped onto a piece of flooring next to the hole and it gave way. Taylor worked for Environmental Operations Incorporated, a St. Louis company working on the building renovation project.