Construction worker struck by "Closed Campus" sign on MU campus

COLUMBIA - A "Closed Campus" sign struck a construction worker around 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5 at Rollins Street and Missouri Avenue on the MU campus.

According to Capt. Brian Weimer with University of Missouri Police Department, a vehicle hit the sign, and the sign then struck the construction worker. The driver left the scene, and MUPD has not been in contact with the driver.

Weimer said the victim was taken to University Hospital. Police have not released the name of the victim.