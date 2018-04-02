Construction Zone Accident Ends With 1 Dead

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FENTON (AP) - One person is dead and another seriously injured in an accident early today in a construction zone in south St. Louis County. The wreck happened around 3 A.M. on Highway 30 at Highway 141. Investigators say a car that was eastbound on Highway 30 hit the back of a dump truck that had slowed down to enter the work zone. The impact of the crash sent the car into the median. Names of those involved in the wreck have not been released.