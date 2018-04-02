Consumer Complaints 2005

Residents contacted the state's Consumer Protection Division in record numbers this year.

"Our attorneys in that division, throughout the year, take complaints from Missourians in a number of ways," explained John Fougere of the Attorney General's Office. "We had nearly 89,000 this year, and it could be from phone calls, letters and e-mails."

For the third straight year, phone scams top the list.

"That doesn't really surprise me a lot," admitted Tom Reddin of the Boone County Sheriff's Department. "Even with the no-call list that was enacted, the phone calls still take place."

The top-10 list of complaints includes telephone scamming, followed by unsolicited faxes, with 1,200 complaint calls. Closing out the list are home repairs and remodeling, financing, travel scams and time shares, vehicle repairs and warranties, vehicle sales, gasoline prices, credit and debt collectors.

"For the most part, we have a population of people here who are getting the message," added Reddin. "The word is getting out."

The Missouri Attorney General's Office says it tries to follow up on each complaint and persuade offenders to stop, without the state having to sue them in court.