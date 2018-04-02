Contamination Cleanup Completed

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- After decades of cleanup, the Army Corps of Engineers says a 22-acre site near Lambert Airport where atomic waste was once dumped is now free of contamination. With the work finished, the corps said the area known as the St. Louis Airport Site is now safe for future development. The land sits just a few hundred feet off the end of one of Lambert's runways. The Mallinckrodt company processed enriched uranium for use in atomic weapons in the 1940s and 1950s. The radioactive residue was dumped at the site, some buried, some in 55-gallon drums. Work to remediate the site began in 1966, but problems continued to exist. The corps took over in 1997, digging up 600-thousand cubic yards of contaminated soil that was put it on a train and shipped to a disposal site in Idaho.