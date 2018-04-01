Contractor for transportation department dies near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation was electrocuted while working along Interstate 44 in St. Louis.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man was operating a boom truck underneath a power line Wednesday morning in eastbound lanes of the interstate. Patrol spokesman Dallas Thompson said the truck hit a power line. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The contractor's name and the company he worked for have not been released.