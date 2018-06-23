Controversy Abounds as Big 12 Tournament Begins

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Big 12 tournament opens Wednesday in Kansas City, and there's no shortage of controversy.

The city has become a battleground for Kansas and Missouri, bitter rivals who may never play again in the regular season with the Tigers heading off to the SEC next season.

There's controversy over season awards - Missouri's Frank Haith was passed over as coach of the year on some coaches' ballots.

The games figure to be compelling, too.

The Jayhawks and Tigers are the top two seeds, followed by Iowa State and Baylor. They have byes into the quarterfinals along with Kansas State and Texas.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M get things started Wednesday night. Oklahoma State faces Texas Tech in the other first-round game.