Controversy Fuels Fire Board Meeting
The board is trying to fill the vacancy left when president Willis Smith committed suicide last month. Eight people want to replace him, but board members want more applicants.
"To act tonight on the applications before us would be to deprive other equally, or perhaps more qualified individuals, from having an opportunity to participate," said board member John Gordon Sr.
The board has been embroiled in controversy for almost a year, fueled by complaints about Chief Steve Paulsel's salary, his top assistant and his hiring practices.
The Boone County Fire Protection District is the largest volunteer fire-fighting operation in the U.S.
