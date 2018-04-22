Convent at University of Missouri-St. Louis to be demolished

By: The Associated Press

BEL-NOR, Mo. (AP) - A community's push to save a 1920s convent at the edge of University of Missouri-St. Louis' campus from demolition has failed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the university plans to demolish the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of Incarnate Word Convent and turn it into green space.

Due to an annual cost of about $150,000 to maintain the property, the school began to consider demolition, at an estimated cost of $1 million. Nearby residents started an online petition to save the convent.

The university invited outside parties to devise plans to buy and preserve the property, as long as the plan did not involve the school spending money.

A university spokesman said only one response was received.

The school estimates that renovating the convent and the attached residential space would cost $11 million.