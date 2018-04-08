Conversation Continues About CPS Boundaries

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School system held a meeting Thursday night at Rock Bridge High School to let the public voice its concerns about the changes to come. This is the second of eight public forums the district is holding in the month of March. On Tuesday, CPS had a meeting at Hickman High School. Nearly 60 parents, teachers and other members of the community gathered in RBHS' media center to discuss boundary changes and reorganizing schools.

There will be six intermediate schools with 6th through 8th grade students and three high schools with 9th through 12th graders. The first year Battle High School is open it will serve 9th through 11th grade students. All kids will know the route they will take come Spring 2012.

The main issue voiced by those at Thursday's meeting concerned travel time, especially with gas prices on the rise. At Tuesday night's meeting at Hickman, the focus was on evening out demographics. One parent argued Thursday that school demographics could change while time travel will always stay the same. Another parent argued that young drivers should not be traveling far distances to get to school.

CPS hopes all the future changes will reduce class size, improve demographic disparities, open up parking at the high schools and reduce the need of most trailer classrooms.

There are more meetings to come throughout the month of March. For a full schedule, visit the link to the right.