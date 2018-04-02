Convicted Father Seeks New Trial

WARRENSBURG (AP) - An Independence man whose two young children disappeared after he took them for a weekend visit in 2004 is seeking a new trial. Daniel Porter's lawyer told the Missouri Court of Appeals that Porter deserves a new trial because the original kidnapping charges were flawed. Porter has never disclosed what became of his daughter, Lindsey, or his son, Sam, whom he picked up at the Independence home of his estranged wife. Porter was sentenced last year to 38 years in prison after a Jackson County jury convicted him of two counts each of kidnapping to terrorize and parental kidnapping.