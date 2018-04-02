Convicted felon arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Phelps County

COLUMBIA - The Phelps County Sheriff's Department has arrested a St. James man in connection with the fatal shooting of Tanya Elaine Johnson.

A press release said 26-year-old Dallas Hogue, a convicted felon, was present at the time of the shooting and was in possession of a firearm - which is illegal for a convicted felon.

Johnson, 34, was shot in the chest on Dec. 23. She was pronounced dead after being flown from Rolla to University Medical Center in Columbia.

The sheriff's department said Hogue is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $50,000.

The department said it is still looking for leads. Anyone having any information is encouraged to contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant, George Arnold at (573) 426-3860 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant, Scott Mertens at (573)368-2345. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.